Watches worth £21,000 stolen from 67-year-old man in Eastbourne – just after he removed them from safety deposit box
Watches worth around £21,000 have been stolen from a 67-year-old man in Eastbourne.
Police said the victim was approached by two men at around 4pm on Friday, November 12, in Gildredge Park – one of whom assaulted him causing facial injuries.
The pair made off towards the bowling green with a bag the victim dropped, which contained 12 collectible watches withdrawn from a safety deposit box earlier that afternoon, according to police.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Both men are described as being white, in their 20s and around 5’8” tall. The assailant was described as having bright blonde hair.
“Anybody who witnessed the assault, has any information that could help police or encounters somebody attempting to sell the watches pictured, is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 984 of 12/11.”