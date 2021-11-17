Watches worth £21,000 stolen from 67-year-old man in Eastbourne – just after he removed them from safety deposit box

Police said the victim was approached by two men at around 4pm on Friday, November 12, in Gildredge Park – one of whom assaulted him causing facial injuries.

The pair made off towards the bowling green with a bag the victim dropped, which contained 12 collectible watches withdrawn from a safety deposit box earlier that afternoon, according to police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Both men are described as being white, in their 20s and around 5’8” tall. The assailant was described as having bright blonde hair.

Some of the watches that were stolen from a 67-year-old man in Eastbourne. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211117-133947001