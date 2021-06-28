Veterans, trainees and cadets honoured in Eastbourne Armed Services Day parade
Eastbourne Armed Forces Day was marked with a parade on a blustery Saturday (June 26) at Five Acre Field.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 12:48 pm
Guest of honour was the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex Peter Field, along with mayor Pat Rodohan and MP Caroline Ansell.
After taking the salute, the Lord Lieutenant spent time chatting to veterans, army cadets and trainees.
There was also a funfair and a military themed dog show, as well as a VIP tent for World War Two veterans and guests.
