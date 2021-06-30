UPDATE: Travellers on Five Acres field

Sussex Police said they were made aware of the group in Five Acres field on Monday night, June 28.

A spokesperson from East Sussex County Council said, “We received reports of a traveller encampment in Five Acres field off Lottbridge Drove in Eastbourne on Tuesday, June 29.

“Members of our gypsy and traveller team attended the site to carry out welfare checks, accompanied by the police and officers from Eastbourne Borough Council.

