Update on sandy beach coming to Eastbourne this summer

A man-made sandy beach is coming to Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour next month.

It will be situated opposite the Four Season restaurant, looking out to the water. It will measure 10 metres by eight metres and include deckchairs, buckets, spades and other children’s toys.

Readers showed some concern about cleanliness issues and these have been addressed by the team at Premier Marinas.

A spokesperson said, “Each evening it will be covered with tarpaulin – hopefully taking away the concern of cats or dogs doing their business in it when unoccupied.”

There will be a site manager in the vicinity throughout the day and signs will urge people to call the marina reception if they spot any problems at the beach area.

The man-made beach will be free to use and open from 10am to 5pm each day.

A wooden frame is being built and sand will soon be delivered over the next few weeks. The beach is set to open next month (June) and Premier Marinas expects to announce a launch date next week.