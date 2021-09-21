Two Eastbourne pensioners in ‘state of flat panic’ as they could be facing homelessness

Christopher Daly and Michael Gale have lived at Silver Strand West for 13 years, renting from Equity Residential.

On May 26 Michael said he received a letter from Equity Residential telling him it was planning on selling the property and the couple were issued an official eviction notice, giving them four months to move out.

In the time that followed, Christopher fell ‘seriously ill with a severe lung infection’ and ended up in hospital, according to Michael.

Christopher Daly (left) and Michael Gale SUS-210914-120129001

Christopher’s health has suffered since this and Michael has been caring for him full time.

Michael said on August 8 the couple found a new flat, however a burst water pipe needed to be dealt with before they could move in.

He said he informed Equity Residential of this and due to there being an uncertain move-in date because of the work needed – he said Equity Residential wouldn’t agree to an open ended eviction delay.

As it is, the couple says they have until October 2 in their home before Equity Residential evicts them.

Michael said he’s in a ‘state of flat panic’ and has had to seek medical help for his anxiety.

He said, “I am not asking for any financial help just a little bit of empathy and understanding from Equity and the owners to remove the end date. I am trying every road possible to achieve this.”

In response to this situation, MP Caroline Ansell said, “I am now involved in this case and I will support these two men in what is a very stressful situation for them.

“In practical terms, I have contacted Equity Residential asking for it to reconsider its position and to find a way forward in partnership so any eviction is delayed until the new flat is ready.

“I have also advised Michael and Christopher to seek specialist advice on what their rights are. However, I hope there will be flexibility on the part of Equity Residential and this situation can be resolved quickly.”