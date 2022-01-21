Tributes paid to ‘well-liked’ former Eastbourne and Lewes man

A man who used to live in Eastbourne was found dead at his home in Lewes, an inquest heard.

Nicholas Jonathan Charles Blaber, 47, who used to live in temporary accommodation in Eastbourne, was living in Churchill Road at the time of his death.

Friends and family attended the inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday, January 20, and paid tribute to the ‘well-liked’ man.

Kim Payne, who described Mr Blaber as her ‘best mate’, said, “He had a heart of gold and it wasn’t his time.”

Friend Wayne Carter added, “He would give someone his last pound if he could.”

The inquest heard how Mr Blaber, who was a scaffolder, was last seen by friends on July 2, 2021, two days before his death.

Police said they forced entry to the property after receiving a report from a neighbour who had not seen or heard from Mr Blaber in some time.

Officers said there were no signs of violence and were satisfied that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Blaber’s death.

There was also no indication of suicide or assault, according to police.

DS Lieselotte Smith said, “I am satisfied that there is nothing to suggest any third party involvement in the deceased’s death.”

East Sussex Coroner Alan Craze said, “In a case like this where there is a clear death from a drug overdose, there are two possible verdicts.”