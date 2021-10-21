Tree falls onto Eastbourne street

A tree has fallen onto a street in Eastbourne.

The tree was found by police in The Goffs by the junction with High Street and Moatcroft Road late last night (Wednesday, October 20).

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “An officer found a fallen tree while on patrol in Eastbourne at 11.30pm on Wednesday, October 20.

The fallen tree by The Goffs in Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211021-070501001

“The East Sussex County Council highways team were informed.”

Eastbourne Borough Council and East Sussex County Council have been contacted for more information.

The fallen tree by The Goffs in Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211021-070345001

The fallen tree by The Goffs in Eastbourne. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-211021-070259001