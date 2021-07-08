Tree falls on car in Eastbourne
A tree fell on top of a car which was parked on an Eastbourne road.
Thursday, 8th July 2021, 10:52 am
The silver Audi was found in Granville Road on Tuesday morning, June 6, underneath the tree.
A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said, “A council officer visited Granville Road yesterday morning to ensure removal of the fallen branch was underway.
“It is the owner’s responsibility to clear it away as the tree is on private property and we do not intervene in the removal unless it is causing an immediate risk to people’s safety.”