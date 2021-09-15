Tickets to go on sale for Eastbourne Beer Festival

Eastbourne Beer Festival - photo by Graham Huntley SUS-210915-094550001

The Eastbourne Beer Festival will be taking place on November 18-20 in the town’s newly refurbished Winter Garden.

The event is run by Eastbourne Borough Council’s events team in conjunction with the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) and the three-day festival promises to give beer drinkers a mouth-watering selection of tipples.

Also joining the drinks line up will be a selection of ciders, perries, gins, wines and soft drinks.

Eastbourne Beer Festival - photo by Matt Kuchta SUS-210915-094600001

Drinks can be purchased in half or full pints and are served from chilled casks. All drinks must be bought with tokens at £12 per sheet, which can be purchased from ticket booths in the venue.

Time at the bar is called 10 minutes prior to closing of the session with 10 minutes ‘drinking up time’.

There will also be sandwiches and hot meals for sale – and musicians will be performing on the live stage across all three days.

Eastbourne Borough Council lead member for tourism and enterprise Margaret Bannister said, “We are delighted to announce the Beer Festival will take place in the Winter Garden this year and it will be an opportunity for enthusiasts to enjoy tasting some delicious beers and other drinks all washed down with an accompaniment of live musical entertainment.

Eastbourne Beer Festival - photo by Graham Huntley SUS-210915-094540001

“As in previous years there will be sessions on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings with a daytime session on the Saturday from 11.30am-4.30pm.

“I hope people will enjoy the festival while appreciating the fantastic improvements that have been made to the Winter Garden.”

While Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted since July 19, those attending the beer festival are asked to take lateral flow tests ahead of attending the event.

Customers are also requested to regularly sanitise and maintain social distancing when moving around the venue – and encouraged to take lateral flows tests before and after attending the event, however this is not a condition of entry.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday September 17 with online ticket prices starting from £9 per adult with discounts for students and CAMRA members.

Sessions are available 5.30pm-10.30pm Thursday, Friday 6pm-11pm, and Saturday 11.30am-4.30pm and 6pm-11pm.

To book tickets visit www.EastbourneBeerFestival.co.uk or visit the Eastbourne Visitor Centre in the Welcome Building.