A teacher died at cliffs near Eastbourne while on holiday from Cambridgeshire, an inquest heard.

Nicholas James Wood, 56, died on July 14, 2021 and was visiting the area with his partner.

Mr Wood’s daughter Kirsten said, “He was very good at hiding his true feelings.

Eastbourne Town Hall

“We played on the Wii together. He enjoyed listening to heavy rock music including Nirvana.”

Miss Wood said she had lived with her father four days a week and often went on long walks together after she finished work.

She said her father, who was a supply secondary school chemistry teacher, had a few friends he would socialise with.

Miss Wood said, “He used to tell me about funny situations.

“I told him he could phone me at any time.”

The inquest, which was held at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday, December 16, also heard how Mr Wood had been staying in Worthing at the time of his death.

In the post mortem report Dr Zainab Ali said Mr Wood, who had stomach cancer, was found with many injuries internally and externally.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze said, “They are said to be all entirely consistent with a fall from height.”

The coroner heard how Beachy Head Chaplaincy Team member Stephen Whitington had tried to help Mr Wood on the day of his death.

The team leader said he had originally seen Mr Wood’s partner who was concerned for his whereabouts.

Mr Whitington said he subsequently found Mr Wood and spoke to him.

Detective sergeant Tod Stewart from Sussex Police said, “It was clear no third party had been involved in this death.”

Mr Craze concluded, “The verdict in this case is clearly suicide.”