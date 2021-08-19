Sussex Police receives funding to combat domestic abuse

The police science, technology and research board has provided £45,000 for the development of the app that will provide reassurance and support, helping those who feel they are in danger to share their location quickly and easily with a trusted contact, as well as giving them the means to capture evidence and make a non-emergency report to officers.

The Home Office announced a grant of £205,204 was also awarded to develop and expand a programme that supports victims of domestic abuse and helps perpetrators address their behaviour and prevent future harm.

The money is part of the £11.3 million awarded to 25 police and crime commissioners in England and Wales which has gone towards domestic abuse intervention programmes.

Sussex Police SUS-211003-192626001

Wealden MP Nus Ghani has welcomed the police and crime commissioner’s announcement of the two funding awards for Sussex Police.

Ms Ghani said, “We are extremely lucky that Wealden is a safe place to live with consistently low levels of crime. However, domestic abuse remains a horrific reality for many people in Wealden, East Sussex and across the UK and I have been campaigning to ensure additional resources to support victims since my election to Parliament.

“I’m pleased that these additional resources will ensure that Sussex Police can tackle this heinous crime, address its underlying causes, and better support victims.