John Garnell was up bright and early on Saturday December 22 to catch this glorious sunrise by Eastbourne pier. SUS-220501-145724001

Sunrises, storms and street lights - Eastbourne in readers’ pictures

Sunrises, storms and street lights - plus courting robins with a rainbow thrown in - feature in this crop of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures.

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 5th January 2022, 4:02 pm

If you have a photograph you would like to share with us, email it as a JPEG to [email protected]

1.

Another sunrise from John Garnell. "Gotta love Eastbourne," he said. SUS-220501-150039001

Photo Sales

2.

Matthew Jewell took this shot of the Christmas lights along Marine Parade. "Love the colours and street lights along the seafront, taken with a Canon 6d with five second exposure to get light trails from passing cars," he said SUS-220501-150547001

Photo Sales

3.

The robins are starting to court in Hampden Park, taken by Derek A Briggs with a Nikon Z camera. "I have been feeding them daily at the inlet bridge in Hampden Park for three years," he said. SUS-220501-151236001

Photo Sales

4.

Rainbow at Cross Levels Way, taken by Kelvin Luscombe with a Sony Xperia. SUS-220501-151957001

Photo Sales
EastbourneEastbourne Herald
Next Page
Page 1 of 3