Sunrises, storms and street lights - Eastbourne in readers’ pictures

Another sunrise from John Garnell. "Gotta love Eastbourne," he said. SUS-220501-150039001
Matthew Jewell took this shot of the Christmas lights along Marine Parade. "Love the colours and street lights along the seafront, taken with a Canon 6d with five second exposure to get light trails from passing cars," he said SUS-220501-150547001
The robins are starting to court in Hampden Park, taken by Derek A Briggs with a Nikon Z camera. "I have been feeding them daily at the inlet bridge in Hampden Park for three years," he said. SUS-220501-151236001
Rainbow at Cross Levels Way, taken by Kelvin Luscombe with a Sony Xperia. SUS-220501-151957001