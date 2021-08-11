Stunning meteor caught on camera over Eastbourne

The video was taken from Meads by UK Fireball Alliance coordinator Jim Rowe.

Mr Rowe said, “It was a bright meteor, probably a Perseid, and was seen all over England last night at 11:02 pm.

“The Perseid meteors reach their peak tonight so there should be more tonight. These ones don’t drop meteorites but do look great.

The meteor that was spotted over Eastbounre. Picture from Jim Rowe. SUS-211108-154143001

“They are pieces of a comet and the earth hits them every year around this time on its orbit.”