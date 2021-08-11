Stunning meteor caught on camera over Eastbourne
A meteor was caught on camera over Eastbourne last night (Tuesday, August 10).
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 4:05 pm
The video was taken from Meads by UK Fireball Alliance coordinator Jim Rowe.
Mr Rowe said, “It was a bright meteor, probably a Perseid, and was seen all over England last night at 11:02 pm.
“The Perseid meteors reach their peak tonight so there should be more tonight. These ones don’t drop meteorites but do look great.
“They are pieces of a comet and the earth hits them every year around this time on its orbit.”