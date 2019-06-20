Steam train to come through Eastbourne stations this weekend

A steam train will be travelling through Sussex this weekend and stopping at Eastbourne Railway Station.

The excursion train, run by operator Steam Dreams Tour London Victoria and Hastings, will run from London Victoria down through the Brighton Mainline, to Eastbourne on Saturday (June 22).

The rail tour will be hauled by one of William Stanier’s LMS Black Five locomotives, most likely locomotive 44871.

Constructed between 1934 and 1951, the Stanier Black Fives have a reputation for being do-anything and go-anywhere engines. A total of 842 locomotives were built; making them one of the most numerous classes of British steam locomotives ever built.

Here are the all-important times for those hoping to catch a glimpse:

•Polegate 12.57

•Eastbourne 13.06 to 13.31

•Pevensey and Westham 13.41

Please send your pictures to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk.