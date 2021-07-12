Leanne Ransom caught the Mayflower passing through Hastings on her camera. SUS-211207-112345001

Steam engine visits Eastbourne and Hastings over the weekend

The patience of railway fans paid off on Saturday (July 10) after a steam engine finally arrived in Eastbourne and Hastings after a long delay.

By Julia Northcott
Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:42 am

The LNER class B1 engine, 61306 Mayflower, arrived at Eastbourne railway station on the Steam Dreams Southend to Hastings outing 76 minutes late after it was delayed at Clapham Junction. It then went on to Hastings.

However some of our readers still managed to capture the locomotive on camera on the day - and these are published here.

Thanks to everyone who sent their pictures in to us.

The Mayflower passes through at 13.35pm on Saturday July 10. Picture by Kelly Cornford. SUS-211207-102836001

Louise Pepperall snapped teh Mayflower at Eastbourne railway station. SUS-211207-103249001

Sam Kinsella snapped the Mayflower at West St Leonards. SUS-211207-111841001

Mayflower at Eastbourne railway station, by Jed Young. SUS-211207-104104001

