Steam engine visits Eastbourne and Hastings over the weekend

The LNER class B1 engine, 61306 Mayflower, arrived at Eastbourne railway station on the Steam Dreams Southend to Hastings outing 76 minutes late after it was delayed at Clapham Junction. It then went on to Hastings.

However some of our readers still managed to capture the locomotive on camera on the day - and these are published here.

Thanks to everyone who sent their pictures in to us.

1. The Mayflower passes through at 13.35pm on Saturday July 10. Picture by Kelly Cornford. SUS-211207-102836001 Buy photo

2. Louise Pepperall snapped teh Mayflower at Eastbourne railway station. SUS-211207-103249001 Buy photo

3. Sam Kinsella snapped the Mayflower at West St Leonards. SUS-211207-111841001 Buy photo

4. Mayflower at Eastbourne railway station, by Jed Young. SUS-211207-104104001 Buy photo