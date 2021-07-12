Steam engine visits Eastbourne and Hastings over the weekend
The patience of railway fans paid off on Saturday (July 10) after a steam engine finally arrived in Eastbourne and Hastings after a long delay.
Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:42 am
The LNER class B1 engine, 61306 Mayflower, arrived at Eastbourne railway station on the Steam Dreams Southend to Hastings outing 76 minutes late after it was delayed at Clapham Junction. It then went on to Hastings.
However some of our readers still managed to capture the locomotive on camera on the day - and these are published here.
Thanks to everyone who sent their pictures in to us.
