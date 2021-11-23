Steam engine coming to Eastbourne on November 25, 2021

The day steam came to Eastbourne. This photograph is of a Black 5 loco pulling the Christmas Sussex Belle into town on Tuesday November 27. It was taken by Karen Sinstadt. SUS-180512-112243001

The Christmas Sussex Belle, hauled by the former LMS Black 5 No 44871, is to pass through Polegate at 12:51, and Hampden Park at 12:57 before arriving at Eastbourne railway station at 13:03 on Thursday November 25.

It will then leave for Hastings at 14:31 after taking on water, passing Hampden Park at 14:36 and Pevensey and Westham at 14:41.

This is part of a special touring trip from London Victoria and back again, run by The Railway Touring Company.

