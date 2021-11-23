Steam engine coming to Eastbourne on November 25, 2021
The festive season in Eastbourne gets off to a flying start this week with the arrival of special, seasonal steam engine.
The Christmas Sussex Belle, hauled by the former LMS Black 5 No 44871, is to pass through Polegate at 12:51, and Hampden Park at 12:57 before arriving at Eastbourne railway station at 13:03 on Thursday November 25.
It will then leave for Hastings at 14:31 after taking on water, passing Hampden Park at 14:36 and Pevensey and Westham at 14:41.
If you manage to capture the Black 5 on camera, we’d love to see it - email your pictures to [email protected]
This is part of a special touring trip from London Victoria and back again, run by The Railway Touring Company.
For more information about The Railway Touring Company, click here.
Pictured here is the Sussex Christmas Belle pulling into Eastbourne railway station in 2017, headed by a Black 5.