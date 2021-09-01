Stagecoach says Eastbourne bus cancellations due to Covid-19 and Brexit

On Tuesday, August 31, some services to and from Eastbourne were cancelled including the 99, 1, 1A and loop buses.

Stagecoach said on social media it had ‘regretfully’ cancelled services due to ‘driver availability’.

The cancelled busses spanned from 6.30am – 6.23pm.

Stagecoach bus. SUS-200406-145531001

Today (September 1) Stagecoach also confirmed on social media that some of the 1, 1A and loop services would not be running due to ‘driver availability’.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach said, “We are continuing to run the majority of services in the area, but we are unable to operate some bus journeys on a day-to-day basis.

“The combined impact of Covid-19 and Brexit, in combination with the rebounding economy and competitive jobs market, has created a really tough environment for retaining and recruiting when there are record numbers of unfilled jobs in the economy. This is compounded by a backlog of applications for new licenses and renewals at the DVLA.