Sewage released into sea in Eastbourne

Southern Water said the wastewater was ‘released intermittently’ overnight during stormy weather.

The company said engineers were at the treatment centre throughout the night to restore normal service.

A spokesman said: “One of the main high voltage control transformers at our Eastbourne wastewater treatment centre developed a fault during Saturday evening.

Work was carried out throughout the night to repair the fault, Southern Water said

“The transformer failure caused a high voltage trip to the station to protect equipment and the electricity network, it was seen to be smoking and had to remain isolated while the fault was investigated.

“This failure meant that the site was unable to treat wastewater via the treatment process.

“We have been working in very challenging conditions all night and throughout the day to restore services. Eastbourne treatment works is complex in its design by being underground which requires a safe system of work.

“The failure caused the basement area to flood several feet deep. Specialist staff were required with breathing apparatus to conduct atmosphere tests before field teams were able to go below ground to conduct repairs.

“We used tankers at pumping stations which feed the works to reduce flows but screened wastewater was released intermittently last night during stormy conditions.

“Beach walks this morning showed no evidence of impact but we continue to patrol.

“A large generator was brought to the site early this morning and service was restored around noon but work continues to clear up and replace and repair damaged equipment.

“The Environment Agency was immediately informed and we have also worked closely with Eastbourne Borough Council’s emergency team.