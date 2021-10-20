Seventy-two-year-old man bitten in Eastbourne dog attack

The 79-year-old victim was walking his dog along Friday Street at around 11am on Thursday, October 14 when another canine ran across the road and attacked the man’s pet, according to police.

A police spokesperson said as the victim tried to separate the two animals, he was pulled to the ground by the second dog and suffered an injury to his arm as he was bitten.

Police said the animal is described as a short-haired white dog of large build, possibly a mix between a pointer and a boxer.

The dog was being walked by a woman, according to officers.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “The victim was helped by members of the public and sought medical attention for his injury.

“Officers investigating the matter would like to speak to those who helped the victim at the scene, or any other witnesses.”