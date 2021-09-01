Seven people from Eastbourne and Polegate included in top 40 business list

Sussex-based wealth management practice Servo Private Wealth revealed the list on Tuesday, August 31.

Murray and Todd Jones from J Group Glazing Limited, Joshua Edward and Matthew Paul Owen from Owen Scaffold Contractors Limited, Rhodri Alexander from Zoonou Limited and Grant Alexander Dominic Andrews and Thomas Richard Burks from P J Chaffin Limited all featured on the list.

Servo Private Wealth, which specialises in working with business owners, wanted to celebrate individuals whose businesses have shown financial resilience over the past 18 months.

Servo Private Wealth's top 40 under 40. Picture from Servo Private Wealth SUS-210109-161155001

Using data from mnAI (the world’s first AI-powered deal-flow search engine for private investment markets), the individuals have been selected based on the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience in steering their team through an incredibly challenging period, both from a business and financial perspective.

James Mallinson, managing director of Servo Private Wealth, said, “I’m under 40 myself and have been running my own business throughout this period so I know just how difficult it’s been. This, coupled with the challenges of everyday family life, can be incredibly tough on those managing the demands of a business, a team and customers.

“The people who have been able to adapt and react have been able to keep their heads above water. Those who have provided their team with a strong and stable platform to help steer their business through these choppy waters have seen their hard work pay off.