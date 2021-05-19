Second East Sussex woman wins lottery prize in just six weeks

The mystery woman, known only as Mrs T, won the prize by matching the five main numbers in the Set For Life draw on April 26 and joins Mrs B who won the same prize in March.

Mrs T played a personal selection of birthday numbers via the National Lottery website and chose to release some personal details through partial publicity.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said, “We seem to be dealing with a lot of winners in East Sussex at the moment - it’s certainly enjoying its fair share of lottery luck right now.

National Lottery slip. SUS-210428-100202001

“Huge congratulations to Mrs T for winning this fantastic prize.”

Set For Life is a draw-based game from The National Lottery where participants pick five main numbers from one to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from one to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes.