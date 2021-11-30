Seabird trapped in fishing line at the end of Eastbourne Pier

East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) said they attended the scene and found a guillemot trapped in fishing line.

The black and white sea bird, often mistaken for a penguin, was quite a way from the pier but attached to one of the metal supports by fishing line.

Keith Ring, one of the rescuers, said, “Our longest reach and rescue pole is 15 metres but this poor bird must have been at least 30 if not 40 metres away.”

Volunteer rescuers were called out to a bird seen entangled in fishing line at the end of Eastbourne Pier on Monday (November 29). SUS-211130-133342001

Rescuers were able to use their longest reach and rescue pole with a hook on the end to reach down and lift the line up to the rescuers at the top of the pier.

They were then able to pull the bird closer to the pier where a net could them be used to lift the bird up to them and the line cut.

Another rescuer, Ches Rogers, said, “There must have been at least 25 metres of line attached to the guillemot, which was constantly trying to swim away and getting very tired in the process.”

Rescuers walked back to a waiting ambulance at the entrance to the pier before returning to WRAS’s Casualty Centre at Whitesmith near Lewes.

On admission vet Lourdes Cortes Saez examined the guillemot and found fishing gear deeply embedded in the wing. A general anaesthetic had to be used so that an x-ray could be taken and the gear remove safely.

The bird was placed into one of WRAS’s recovery incubators and is now being closely monitored.

This is the third seabird which WRAS has been called to this year attached by lengths of fishing line at the end of Eastbourne Pier.

The founder of East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service, Trevor Weeks, said, “Rescuers have been lucky so far that they have been able to reach and save all but one of the birds.

