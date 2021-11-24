Scenic Eastbourne house worth £1.3m put up for sale

A home in Prideaux Road has been put up for sale for £1,395,000 on the property website Zoopla.

By Elliot Wright
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 1:40 pm

The property, located about a mile away from Eastbourne town centre, boasts six bedrooms and five bathrooms.

It is a very spacious property paired with a scenic garden, and is being sold as the perfect place to raise a family.

If you’ve got a spare £1,395,000, or at least a spare five minutes, take a look through the pictures of this breathtaking property.

1.

The property has attractive timber and rendered elevations to the outside, as well as exposed timber beams inside. SUS-211124-114634001

2.

28 Prideaux Road is a spacious and beautifully presented family home that offers over 4 000 sq. ft of light and airy accommodation. SUS-211124-114553001

3.

The ground floor has a welcoming reception hall, with wooden parquet flooring and a turned staircase leading to the first floor. SUS-211124-114714001

4.

The kitchen and breakfast room has a walkin larder, an adjoining utility room, plenty of storage in cream-coloured units to base and wall level and a stainless steel range cooker. SUS-211124-114724001

