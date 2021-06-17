Say a Big Thank You to our East Sussex lockdown heroes

The Big Thank You. East Sussex

So, we’ve created The Big Thank You awards for all of us to say a big thank you to those that have done so much to help others during the pandemic.

The event will take place on Thursday October 21, at the Winter Gardens, Eastbourne, where we will celebrate the kindness within our communities and say a great big thank you!

It’ll be a great night out for all the family to enjoy with entertainment and special guests. Anyone is eligible to win an award. We’ve been inspired by people’s courageous work; NHS staff, key workers, volunteers, local shops and neighbours who have set up and got involved in the uplifting and motivational initiatives in our communities.

Thousands of people have stepped up to help their local community during lockdown, we’ve seen the most incredible acts of kindness, bravery and compassion and we want to hear all about your lockdown stories. Were you a frontline worker who played a role in the Covid-19 response?

Did you play a part in your community by volunteering?

Are you one of our many voluntary groups who stepped up to support those most in need?

Tell us about the stars in your community who have really stepped up and helped others. Simply select which category best suits your nominee and share your story for a chance to win one of the 17 awards up for grabs.

We have some sponsorship opportunities still available.