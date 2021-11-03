Royal visit to Eastbourne charity for survivors of human trafficking

Bramber Bakehouse was started by Lucy Butt and Hollin Preston eight years ago in Upperton Road.

Bramber Bakehouse is run by volunteers to help women who have survived human trafficking and equip them with skills needed to live independently.

On Monday (November 1) Anti-Slavery Collective co-founders Princess Eugenie and Julia de Boinville visited the charity.

Princess Eugenie of York visits Bramber Bakehouse in Eastbourne. Photo by Paul Johnson. SUS-210311-144918001

Anti-Slavery Collective is an independent collective whose mission is to bring change-makers together to raise awareness for modern slavery as a global epidemic.

Princess Eugenie and Julia took part in a baking and employability session then spent time talking with survivors, learning and understanding more about the importance of education and skills-based training, which can support survivors into future education and/or employment opportunities.

Lucy said, “The Anti-Slavery Collective are doing important work bringing together organisations who can fight to eradicate modern slavery in our lifetime. We were thrilled to host Princess Eugenie and Julia for the day and look forward to the ways in which we can work to support one another in the future.”