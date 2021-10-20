Roads closed in Eastbourne next week

Eastbourne traffic and travel

Hazelwood Avenue will be shut to through traffic on October 25 from 7am–7pm.

Pevensey Bay Road will be closed to traffic between 8pm–6am on October 28. The work will be carried out of the westbound carriageway only and there will be no vehicular access until all work is complete.

Whitley Road will be shut between Seaside and St Phillips Avenue on October 29 from 8pm–6am. Once the road surface is dry, the road will be re-opened and is safe to drive on immediately. If you do need vehicle access then please discuss this with the team on site.

Diversion signs will be out for all three closures and dates could change due to weather.

The work being done is on preserving the carriageways by spraying the surface with a treatment to seal and strengthen the road. This stops further deterioration of the road surface and helps avoid the need for additional repairs for up to five years.