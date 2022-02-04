Residents demand action over dog fouling in Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour

Morgan Martins launched the group SH Scoop That Poo which aims to raise awareness of the extent of the problem in Sovereign Harbour and to lobby local authorities to enforce dog fouling laws.

Mr Martins said, “I took the initiative to do something about it because I’m not the type of person that goes to Facebook moaning about things and not trying to fix them.

“There are two distinct areas [in Sovereign Harbour] where the situation is quite bad, one alongside the harbour pathways. Honestly, there are times that I feel like I’m playing hopscotch.

“Someone mentioned that whilst walking with their grandchildren, the most voiced expression was ‘Mind that poo’. This should not happen. At all.

“This is a nuisance to everyone, but if there’s one thing we are seeing is that responsible dog owners are ashamed and embarrassed by the attitudes of a few others.”

Mr Martins’ group is aiming to put posters up in the area to notify owners of the need to clean up dog mess, and the launch of a campaign to get stricter enforcement of fines for those caught of not doing so.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said that the next Cabinet agenda includes an item on littering, fly-tipping and dog fouling.

The meeting, which takes place on February 9, will aim to come up with recommendations to ‘reduce littering in Eastbourne, with the majority of residents viewing it as totally unacceptable.’

The document outlining the agenda states, “The quality of the environment is of the utmost importance to our residents. “Litter, fly-tipping, graffiti, fly-posting and dog fouling are a blight on our streets, parks and beaches and cost thousands of pounds to clear up every year.

“Included in the proposal is increasing the amount of bins in areas and educating the public about littering, as well as stepping up enforcement of fines.

Mr Martins added, “We need awareness from all, that’s for sure, however, we do need the organisations and companies managing the area to act on this.

“Some of the residents are thinking about patrols, but I’m concerned about our safety. Not everyone approached has had a good attitude when asked to clean up after their dog.