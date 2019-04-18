‘Renowned’ Duran Duran photographer from Eastbourne dies in Morocco

Tributes have been paid to an Eastbourne photographer who took pictures of Duran Duran, Annie Lennox, and Bryan Ferry.

Described as “talented” and “loved by many”, Paul Edmond, of Park Lane, died in a head-on collision in Morocco, aged 54.

At an inquest into his death today (April 18), his sister Maggie Kahal said in a statement, “He was loved by many. He had a large group of friends, and was loved by his family.

“He had a successful London art postcard business. He was a renowned photographer.

“He’d taken pictures of celebs like Duran Duran, Annie Lennox, Bryan Ferry and more. He was very talented.”

Mr Edmond took the first ever photographs of the new romantic band, which are featured in the book Duran Duran Unseen. He was also a regular contributor to music magazines in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

There is going to be an exhibit of his work in Liverpool in 2020 by Duovision, his sister said.

The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall heard in autumn 2015 Mr Edmond had travelled through Spain and Portugal before heading to Morocco.

It was on his way back to his apartment from visiting a friend in Essaouira that the collision happened.

Moroccan police said at about 12.30am on November 26 Mr Edmond lost control of his Alfa Romeo and swerved into the path of a truck which had been travelling in the other direction. He died of serious head injuries.

A statement from the Force said neither driver were found to have been under the influence of alcohol.

Coroner Alan Craze said, “There’s not enough evidence to pin down precisely how this happened.”

Speaking to Ms Kahal, who had been waiting almost four years for the inquest following delays from the Morrocan authorities, he said, “I admire the patience you have displayed. Please offer my enormous sympathy to your family.”

He recorded Mr Edmond died in a road traffic collision.