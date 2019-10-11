Remembrance services and parade in Willingdon village

A number of services and a parade are planned in Willingdon for Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day in November - and all are welcome to attend and pay their respects to the fallen.

On Remembrance Sunday (November 10) the annual Remembrance Day parade will assemble in Upper Kings Drive (Wish Hill End) at 10am in time for the service to start at 10.45am. The Kingfisher Scout Band will lead the parade. The church service will be organised by Father Kevin Agnew at St Marys Church, Willingdon.

And on Sunday November 10 at 3pm, Willingdon Parish Council and the Willingdon Branch of the Royal British Legion will as usual lead the service at the memorial for the crew of the World War II American Liberator bomber, Ruthless, at Butts Brow.

Stephen Lloyd MP and the Eastbourne mayor, Steve Wallis, will be attending.

On Armistice Day - Monday November 11 - the annual service will take place outside the Willingdon Parish Council office at the Triangle at 11am.

Father Kevin Agnew will conduct the service and the Willingdon branch of the Royal British Legion will be present.