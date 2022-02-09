Recycling sites in Eastbourne removed after fly-tipping of toxic material

Sites at Morrisons, Tesco car park, Waitrose car park and Green Street in Old Town are being closed down.

The council has spent more than £700 on specialist removal of asbestos and organising extra visits to collect other rubbish, according to a spokesperson for Eastbourne Borough Council.

The spokesperson said, “This bring recycling site has attracted significant amounts of fly-tipped asbestos and other rubbish is regularly left round the bins.

Recycling centre at Tescos (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220902-110931008

“Over the last two months alone we have spent £735 on the specialist removal of asbestos, in addition to organising extra visits by our waste collection team to remove carelessly discarded refuse.

“This unfortunate activity is being repeated at each of our bring sites, with more rubbish than recycling being generated.

“Accordingly, we have decided to close our bring sites in the car park at Morrisons, Tesco’s car park, Waitrose car park and Green Street in Old Town.”

Eastbourne residents are now advised to recycle at home rather than use public sites.

Recycling centre at Morrisons (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220902-110943008

The spokesperson added, “All residents have the advantage of recycling from home, which is a lower carbon and more sustainable way to recycle.

“Any resident who needs help recycling from home should visit the Council website.”