Record-breaking tea party celebrates funding for Eastbourne homeless services

The largest cream tea party ever took place to celebrate 25 years of National Lottery funding, which provides services to disadvantaged and homeless people in Eastbourne.

The record-breaking event saw 1054 people turn up to celebrate the funding the National Lottery provides for the Brighton Housing Trust Sussex - which has an office in Eastbourne - programs over the last 25 years.

Andy Winter, BHT’s chief executive, said, “We are so grateful for the support of the National Lottery Community Fund which enables us to run incredible projects like Fulfilling Lives. This project gives practical support to the most vulnerable people, those who other services have often not been able to help, and ultimately seeks to make systems and services work better for them.”

Since the National Lottery’s inception in 1994, more than £40 billion has been raised and donated to BHT services, which include a day centre for rough sleepers, projects tackling homelessness and poor mental health, and advice and education across Sussex.

A BHT spokesperson said the National Lottery funding has made programmes like Fulfilling Lives - which operates in Eastbourne, Hastings and Brighton - possible.

According to BHT, Fulfilling Lives is one of 12 interlinked projects across England providing intensive and tailored support to disadvantaged people who have experienced a combination of homelessness, addiction, prison stays and ill mental health.

To find out more about the work of the Fulfilling Lives project, visit, www.bht.org.uk/fulfilling-lives