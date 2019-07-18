Princesses, soft play and the chance to meet author Jacqueline Wilson at food and arts festival in Eastbourne

Little Chelsea is hosting the first Eastbourne Food and Arts Festival on Saturday July 20.

The National Lottery Community Fund is sponsoring this event which will be held on Grove Road to celebrate the area’s unique diverseness and community culture.

The area will be transformed from 10am, when the road will be closed to traffic and the morning focused on fun activities for children and families.

The renowned international children’s author, Jacqueline Wilson, will be opening the event at 10am and holding a book signing.

There are plenty of other activities to keep the children amused including acting, drama, singing, potters wheel, clay, art, cookery, colouring, designing, and even an open mic session on the main stage between 10am and 11am for under 18’s.

There will also be inflatables, face painters, balloon modelling, Happyjacks soft play and princesses to delight youngsters and spread some magic throughout the day.

At midday, the popular band The Normans open the main stage with their selection of popular party songs.

Their performance will be followed by various bands performing up to 6pm when the Pentacle Drummers will close the festival.

Festival organisers are promising fun for all the family and everyone is invited to attend.

The event has been put on in a bid to remind the people of Eastbourne why Little Chelsea was previously voted the third coolest area in the whole of the UK by the Sunday Times.