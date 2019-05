Police are searching for a missing Newhaven teenager.

Callum Bashford-Robertson, 17, has not been seen since Monday (May 27), police said.

He was last seen in the town at 8.30pm, said police.

It is thought that he may be in the Newhaven, Peacehaven or Brighton areas, said a spokesman.

He is white, 6ft, slim, with short brown hair and wears glasses.

If you have seen him or know of his whereabouts, please report online or call 101 quoting serial 4 of 29/05.