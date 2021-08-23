PHOTOS: Eastbourne’s Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival

Revellers packed onto the Western Lawns at the weekend for Eastbourne’s Beer and Cider by the Sea festival (August 20-22).
There were more than 100 real ales, ciders and perries as well as a selection of gins, cocktails, wine, soft drinks and Pimms – and food outlets.
1. Councillor Margaret Bannister and festival staff. Pic by Jon Rigby.
Councillor Margaret Bannister and festival staff. Pic by Jon Rigby.
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
2. Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival, Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Revellers dancing in the entertainment tent
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
3. Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival, Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Entertainment at Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth
4. Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival, Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby)
Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival, Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-210823-110544008
Photo: Hilsea Portsmouth