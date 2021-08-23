Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival, Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-210823-110556008

PHOTOS: Eastbourne’s Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival

Revellers packed onto the Western Lawns at the weekend for Eastbourne’s Beer and Cider by the Sea festival (August 20-22).

By Laura Sonier
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 2:04 pm

There were more than 100 real ales, ciders and perries as well as a selection of gins, cocktails, wine, soft drinks and Pimms – and food outlets.

1. Councillor Margaret Bannister and festival staff. Pic by Jon Rigby.

Councillor Margaret Bannister and festival staff. Pic by Jon Rigby.

2. Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival, Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Revellers dancing in the entertainment tent

3. Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival, Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Entertainment at Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival

4. Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival, Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival, Eastbourne 2021 (Pic by Jon Rigby) SUS-210823-110544008

