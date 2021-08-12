Owner of former Pevensey Bay pub plans to start a business in the community

The Beach Tavern in Sea Road was sold at auction in June for an undisclosed amount, although the guide price was £470,000.

New site owner Mike Cobb said he was ‘very pleased’ to announce he had purchased the building.

Mr Cobb said, “We have exciting plans for the property, which include demolishing the existing structure and building a number of single family homes, as well as retaining part of the site as a commercial property.

The Beach Tavern, Pevensey SUS-200303-115445001

“We are in the process of engaging the architects who will be involved in the project.

“We are very excited to be the new owners and meeting the new neighbours.”

Mr Cobb said he wanted to engage the public in deciding what type of commercial property would be most suitable for the site.

He said, “Our initial thoughts have been that some sort of bakery, cafe or small restaurant would be most beneficial to the community.

“We have some ideas already, we are trying to echo some of the extensive historical architectural landmarks of the area.”