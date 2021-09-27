Overgrown footpath in Hailsham will be cut back next week, developer confirms
A housing developer has confirmed an overgrown footpath will be cut back next week following complaints from Hailsham residents.
A housing developer has confirmed an overgrown footpath will be cut back next week following complaints from Hailsham residents.
On September 22 a video was published on the Hailsham Community News and Talk Facebook page showing the overgrown path between the Freedom Leisure Centre and Reef Way housing development.
Residents said the path was ‘less than half the width it should be’.
There was confusion around who was responsible for the management of the path but according to HM Land Registry, the developer in control of the path is Persimmon Homes.
A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes confirmed that the company is responsible for the path and said, “The path is cut back annually at the start of autumn, and this year’s work is booked to take place next week.”