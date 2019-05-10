Over 50? Looking to improve brain function and memory skills? This could be for you

Sweet Circus is trialling a new opportunity for the older generation to engage in circus fun.

Best known for their Family Circus Play at local events, children’s classes and their colourful shop in the Enterprise Centre, Sweet Circus is now looking to take the benefits of circus to people aged 50 and above.

Instructor Miz said, “It improves brain function and memory skills by creating new connections or pathways in the brain.

“Even when performed at low impact, all circus skills involve an element of motor skill, which contributes to overall fitness and can help maintain balance, posture, flexibility and strength especially as we age.

“Even more importantly, you can learn a trick or two to impress your grandchildren.”

Social Circus is running for the next few Wednesdays at St Elisabeth’s Church in Old Town at 2pm. Visit www.sweetcircus.net or call 07718 996 853 for more information.