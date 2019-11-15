Nominate unsung heroes to win a luxury hamper in time for Christmas in annual Pride of Eastbourne competition

Community leaders are again searching for the Pride of Eastbourne this Christmas time in a competition to recognise those people who go that extra mile to selflessly support others in need.

The people of Eastbourne are being asked to nominate friends, neighbours or even family members who are deserving of one of three Fortnum and Mason festive hampers.

The hampers are generously donated by local property agency Bees Homes and, as last year, the promotion is being supported by Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce.

The competition recognises kindhearted locals, unsung heroes or those who care passionately about our community.

One of last year’s most celebrated and popular winners was seafront attendant and litter picker Christine Egypt, who was nominated for her friendly, cheerful manner and her love of dog walkers and their pets.

The person that nominated Christine said, “She does a brilliant job cleaning our beaches but she does something else. She carries a big bag of dog biscuits,

“She is there every day come rain or shine, hell or high water (literally!).”

This year’s Sussex hampers will be even more special and packed with lots of locally-sourced goodies, with the help of Fizz On Foot, the walking wine tour specialists.

Gifts have already been kindly donated by the Hydro, The View and Lansdowne hotels, Chapel Down Vineyard, Digital Workshops, Humphrey and Co, The New Art Gallery and Deliciously Gorgeous.

To enter or nominate someone you know, simply go to Bees Homes’ Facebook site and follow the instructions on the short video at www.facebook.com/BeesHomesLLP/

Entries close on December 15 and the winners will be elected by Eastbourne mayor, Cllr Steve Wallis, at a special breakfast meeting of the Eastbourne Chamber of commerce.

Ana Aguilar-Corney, owner of Bees Homes, said the event has become popular and nominations are already coming in.

Ana said, “We’ve already received some amazing and powerful nominations, for some wonderful people.

“But we know there are many others out there. Please keep them coming.”