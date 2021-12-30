New Year’s Eve events in Eastbourne
Here are some of the events going on in Eastbourne this New Year’s Eve.
As we move into 2022 there are plenty of things going on in Eastbourne if you’re wanting to stay up and see in the new year tomorrow night (Friday, December 31):
1. Cru – Seven-course taster menu
2. Bistrot Bierre – Four-course champagne dinner menu
3. The Farm Friday Street – Hot and cold buffet with fancy dress party
4. Beachy Head pub – Special New Year’s Eve menu
5. The Grand – New Year’s Eve at the Mirabelle
6. The Grand – New Year’s Even Devonshire Ballroom Celebration
7. The Bear Club – The Great Gatsby party
8. Eastbourne Cocktail Club – Party with live DJ
9. The Emerald Bar – Party with live music
10. The Belgian Cafe – Wild West Party
11. The Crown and Anchor – Party with live DJ
12. Embassy – Black and gold belaire ball
13. Langney Sports Club – Party
14. The Red Lion – 80s disco party
15. Prince Albert – Live music
16. The Loft Lounge and Bar – Party with live DJ
17. The Hurst Arms pub - Party
Ring ahead to check availability.