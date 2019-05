Details of a new store opening in Eastbourne’s Beacon Centre have been announced.

Signs have gone up in the shopping complex revealing that tech accessories company Baseus UK will open soon.

The new store will be next to Starbucks by the main entrance and it is currently being fitted out.

According to tweets from the company, Baseus sells “high calibre tech accessories for phones and tablets” and that it’s store is coming to Eastbourne early 2019.