New sports bar to open in Eastbourne’s Beacon

Well known Eastbourne restaurant owners Colin and Sharon Taylor will be keeping it in the family for their latest venture - the brand new sports bar in The Beacon’s £85 million extension.

Colin and Sharon are pictured with son Mark, his wife Hannah, the couple's baby twins Oliver and Freddie and centre manager Bill Plumridge SUS-190530-102121001

Taylor’s Restaurant and Sports Bar, the latest signing to be announced for the first floor of the extension, will be run by Colin and Sharon’s son Mark, supported by his partner Hannah.

The new venture is expected to open early autumn, just after the start of the football season, and will feature at least 12 TV screens showing three different sports channels at one time.

There will be seating for around 100 and the menu will include steaks, ribs, burgers and a variety of drinks including cocktails.

Mark, a professional golfer, had been thinking for some time about a change of career so when the new units in The Beacon were being planned, he suggested a sports bar next to the escalator to the new cinema complex would be the perfect location to capture cinema goers before and after they see a film.

He said, “My passion has always been golf and sport and with the experience of my family in the restaurant business, this seemed the perfect opportunity.

“With the support of Hannah, I’m really looking forward to getting this up and running. The centre extension is the perfect location for a sports bar that is something new and exciting for The Beacon.”

Colin and Sharon, who run the popular Shades Restaurant in the centre of The Beacon, are delighted to keep it in the family.

Colin, who retired as a Detective Chief Inspector with Sussex Police in 1984 to open Shades, said, “When Mark came up with the idea, we gave it a lot of thought, but really believe it’s a great opportunity. Mark will run it with a little help when needed from the rest of the family.”

Andrew Rice from The Beacon owners, Legal & General, said, “We are really pleased the Taylor family will be opening a new sports bar in The Beacon. It is great to see a local family taking one of the new units and we’re looking forward to seeing it open in the next few months.”

Colin and Sharon’s daughter Michelle, who worked for many years in Shades, now runs a florist and café in South Street, and Colin’s daughter Debbie, from his first marriage, has been manageress of Shades for more than 15 years.

Taylor’s Restaurant and Sports Bar joins a list of new names in the extension including Nando’s, H&M, Next, FatFace, Paperchase, Jack Wills, Schuh, Flying Tiger, Lovisa, New Look and JoJo Maman Bébé.

The new eight screen Cineworld is due to open on July 12.