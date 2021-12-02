New social enterprise cafe launches in Eastbourne

Launch of New Leaf Cafe, Eastbourne SUS-211129-133554001

Eastbourne mayor Pat Rodohan cut the ribbon on the new venture, run by Eastbourne Mencap, at Leaf Hall on November 25.

The New Leaf Café will teach people catering skills with Clare Hackney-Ring, formally of Community Stuff.

It is part of plan to develop a social enterprise to enable adults with a learning disability to gain experience in a working environment, whilst learning skills to use in everyday life.

Initially this venture will involve service users from the Hive Day Centre just around the corner from the community Centre.

Domenico Della Valle, manager of the Hive, said: “We are very lucky to roll out this type of programme by offering training opportunity in a real environment, its ripple effect allows to tackle social problems, improve people’s life chances, provide training and employment breaks for those furthest from the market and support local communities.”

Participants will be involved in menu planning, food preparation, waiting at tables and customer service.

The New Leaf Café will then be open every Thursday, with Mencap Clients serving a two-course lunch for £4.50