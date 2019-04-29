New purpose-built church to be developed in Eastbourne town centre

Four Eastbourne churches which are merging and moving to a brand new building in the town centre are holding consultations with the public.

Central Methodist, St Andrew’s and Upperton URF and Greenfield Methodist churches will be leaving their current buildings which are ‘unfit for present day use’ and moving to a new purpose-built site where the Upperton Road church is currently based.

An artist's impression of the new church SUS-190429-125741001

Planning permission was obtained in 2016 and work is due to start on the building this year.

The new building will be a ‘modern and flexible space, suitable for both worship and community use, and will enable the church to fulfil its mission long into the 21st century’, said a spokesperson.

“New premises mean new opportunities to serve the local community. Our facilities will include a modern, welcoming café for the local community; the provision of showers and space so that the church can support the night shelter in town, and rooms for community groups to use.”

The cost of the building is being met through the sale of the four former church sites – and a fundraising effort has been launched to cover the shortfall, which is estimated to be about £475,000.

The spokesperson added, “We have already raised a substantial sum by direct giving, local fund-raising initiatives and the sale of church assets. We are also issuing an appeal for help from the people of Eastbourne.

“Our aim is to ensure that the new building will be completed and will have all that it needs for the future.

“Together, we can share the vision of making Emmanuel Church a reality that will serve the people of Eastbourne for generations to come.”

The two consultation events take place on May 9 (7.30pm-9pm) and May 14 (2.30pm-4pm) and are open to all.

They will be held at Emmanuel Church’s current building, which is on the corner of Green Street/Greenfield Road in Old Town (formerly Greenfield Methodist Church).

Each consultation will involve a short presentation giving an update on progress, and will include opportunities for questions, feedback, and suggestions.

If you are unable to attend one, but would like to make comments or suggestions, then visit the website www.emmanueleastbourne.org.uk

