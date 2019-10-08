New information in the mystery of Eastbourne’s baby face

More clues have emerged in the mystery of the origin of a baby face sculpture found in Eastbourne last week.

Lyndsey Diamond emailed in after the Herald’s appeal for information and said she had also seen the baby face on her local beachfront in Bexhill.

A perfect match? Erroll's baby face picture

Lyndsey said, “I have seen the same baby face in Bexhill seafront about two weeks ago.

She sent in photos which match the original baby face and said she left the sculpture where she found it.

Lyndsey said, “I took two pictures of the baby face and left it where it was.

“I have no idea how it appeared on the Eastbourne seafront.”

The baby face is a cast-like sculpture and was originally discovered by an Eastbourne couple, Erroll Spinks and his partner Louise Batt, on the beach opposite the View Hotel.

Erroll said he didn’t know what to do with it and thought about going to the authorities as he was confused as to why it was on the beach.

Contact the Herald if you have any information on 01323 414 481.