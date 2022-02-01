New hand car wash and valet service could be coming to Eastbourne

The lower ground floor of NCP car park in Trinity Place has had plans submitted to Eastbourne Borough Council to convert the space into a hand car wash and valet service.

Currently the proposed space is only used for overspill and the main car park has 414 spaces. According to NCP the car park has never been full. Plans say the lower ground floor – which has its own access – remains ‘largely unused’.

If approved, the business will be open Monday-Saturday 9am-6pm and shut on Sundays and bank holidays.

NCP Trinity Car Park. Photo from Google Maps. SUS-220131-152836001

There will be three people working on site, with a maximum of six cars waiting at any time.

Each car wash last up to 20 minutes and will be done one at a time which means a maximum of three cars can be cleaned per hour, 27 per day.

Plans say customers will park up and leave the vehicle to be washed, either coming back at a set time or wait in the customer waiting area.

The planning statement says, “It provides a great opportunity for a sustainable start-up businesses to grow in a central location that is currently unutilised.

“The site layout will no longer be gridlocked by parking bays, rather it is proposed to use the site more effectively by zoning areas into customer waiting area, car parking area, wash down area, valet area, and the collection point.”