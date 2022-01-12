New exhibition opens at Beachy Head

A new exhibition called ‘Through the Aperture: The View from Here’ will open at The Beachy Head Story from Saturday (January 15) to March 31.

The exhibition includes pictures taken by members of the public and a selection of entries from last year’s VisitEastbourne photo competition.

People are being encouraged to look for one of their favourite views from the window in the exhibition and share their own Downland photos using #ThroughTheAperture or @BeachyHeadStory.

The Beachy Head Story. SUS-221201-150224001

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s cabinet member for tourism and culture, said, “This exciting new exhibition will give visitors the opportunity to explore spectacular Downland landscapes through this impressive collection of photographs, which tell of journeys through extraordinary landscapes, familiar views seen in unfamiliar ways and of moments stolen in the seconds between light and dark.

“Visitors can explore more of the Downland through these photographs and get a better idea of where some of the objects on display in the Beachy Head Story were found.”

“Since opening, the Beachy Head Story has attracted thousands of visitors and this new exhibition will add to the great experience of discovering the stories of people who have shaped our unique landscape and learn why Beachy Head is still a must-see tourist destination on the south coast.”