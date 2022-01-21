Mother-of-two died at cliffs near Eastbourne

The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday (January 20), heard that Claire Wormald, a 57-year-old woman from Oxford, died at the cliffs on July 27, 2021.

Records from her GP revealed Mrs Wormald suffered from insomnia and depression, and had been receiving help for that in the months leading up to her death.

She had been referred to Talking Place Plus where she was offered guided self-help treatment.

Eastbourne Town Hall SUS-210216-141600001

Doctors described a woman who had a well-documented history with depression and suicidal thoughts, but had said she never intended to act on the impulses.

Detective Sergeant David Hawes, who was on duty when the body was found, said that they used a drone to locate the body after finding a suicide note in a rucksack belonging to her.

Mrs Wormald’s car was discovered in a nearby carpark shortly before they identified the body.

In his conclusion to the inquest, East Sussex Coroner Alan Craze said, “Quite clearly the only verdict is the one word, suicide, and that is what I will record.”