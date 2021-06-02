Medical charity in Eastbourne honoured with the Queen’s award

Medi Tech Trust is one of the 241 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups from across the UK set to receive The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Formed in 2002 by Robert Lewis, Medi Tech is a registered charity dedicated to the provision of medical equipment to hospitals and medical centres.

In the past four years alone, Medi Tech has supplied £1.5 million worth of equipment to East Sussex hospitals and related medical services, priding itself on allowing patients’ access to proven, ground-breaking equipment.

The Medi Tech team

An urgent January initiative saw Medi Tech move swiftly to help free up hospital beds at the height of the covid crisis by securing two bladder scanners. The scanners allowed patients to be monitored at home without the need for doctors making up to 40-mile round trips, enabling them to treat three times as many people.

Three characteristics set the Medi Tech Trust apart from other hospital fundraisers. Its primary focus is on improving patient experience through less invasive surgery and reduced recovery times. This goes hand-in-hand with providing state-of-the-art equipment and with delivering sustainable and targeted support where it is most needed overseas.

On the international front, Medi Tech’s work extends to supporting medics in African nations and in other countries such as Sri Lanka.

The Queen’s Award assessment showed in abundance the vibrancy and energy of this small group of volunteers and the dedicated teamwork that has made Medi Tech such a success – both locally and internationally. Its strong team ethos and collegiate approach is so obviously underpinned by individuals’ understanding of the role expected of them.