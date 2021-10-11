Medical bag of famous Eastbourne GP and suspected serial killer goes to auction

Dr John Bodkin Adams SUS-211110-163920001

A bag full of equipment owned by the infamous Dr John Bodkin Adams goes to auction this week.

Between 1946 and 1956, 163 of his patients died while in comas, and 132 out of 310 of his patients left him money/items in their wills.

He was tried and acquitted of the murder of one patient back in 1957.

Eastbourne Auctions is staging a live online auction on Wednesday–Friday this week (October 13–15) from 10am.

The equipment includes a machine for administering gas, a black face mask and a pair of vintage driving gloves he would have used to drive one of his several Rolls Royce motor cars.

Jeannette May, from Eastbourne Auctions, said, “We are very excited to have the opportunity to sell secured these another three lots from his estate for this week’s auction as back in 2009 there was massive interest after a trunk full of Bodkins personal belongings brought into our showroom sold to enthusiasts around the world, and we expect there to be massive interest.

“The Bodkin Adams story was - and indeed remains - very well known.

“We had a person walk into our showroom with the items from Bodkin Adams’ estate going back all those years.”