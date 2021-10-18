Married at First Sight appeals for Eastbourne locals to take part

The programme, which is looking to film its seventh season, documents a number of people who choose to marry a stranger with their first meeting being on their wedding day.

Last month the finale, which was filmed in Sussex, attracted huge social media attention as the E4 show experienced ‘tech issues’.

A spokesperson from the show said, “After the huge success of the last series, with two of our couple Adam and Tayah and Dan and Matt finding everlasting love, we’re hoping to bring more singles together to find their life-long partner.”

Eastbourne seafront SUS-210709-132416001